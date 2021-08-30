Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Arcadia Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 7,763 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 505 call options.

RKDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 410,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RKDA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.45. 50,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of -0.67. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

