Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 104.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRI opened at $23.21 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $630.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

