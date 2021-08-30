StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.71

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.71 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 25712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cormark upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.04.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.0910075 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

