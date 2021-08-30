Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Studio City International in the second quarter valued at about $47,902,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Studio City International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $9.32. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,359. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. Studio City International has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

