Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Down 4.4%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32. 13 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 363.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Studio City International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Studio City International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Studio City International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.