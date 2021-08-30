Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $33,045,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $32,794,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 777.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.27. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.