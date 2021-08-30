Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cactus worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

NYSE:WHD opened at $38.84 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

