Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 12,800 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Gentex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 757,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.36 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.