Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 148,400 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,400 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $129.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.