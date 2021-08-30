Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,899 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $1,325,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 71,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global Net Lease by 179.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 95,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNL opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

