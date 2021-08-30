Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,379,200 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the July 29th total of 3,498,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,974.0 days.

SNPTF stock remained flat at $$27.11 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.81. Sunny Optical Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.