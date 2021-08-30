Surevest LLC Lowers Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Surevest LLC lessened its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,954 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,609. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.