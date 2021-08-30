Surevest LLC Purchases 3,592 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Surevest LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 49,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 14,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.88. The stock had a trading volume of 850,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.