Surevest LLC Sells 7,501 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Surevest LLC cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 345,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.43. 1,908,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,380,367. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.