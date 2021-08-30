Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Down 45.5% in August

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 29th total of 240,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,309.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SZKMF opened at $41.77 on Monday. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33.
About Suzuki Motor
