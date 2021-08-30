Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Swerve has a total market cap of $13.52 million and $4.51 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,682,604 coins and its circulating supply is 14,525,542 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

