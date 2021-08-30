Symbol Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Symbol has a total market cap of $776.87 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Symbol’s total supply is 7,930,160,815 coins and its circulating supply is 5,485,904,778 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

