Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Short Interest Update

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 29th total of 3,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Synaptics stock opened at $181.52 on Monday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $182.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $880,920 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

