Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their average rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $331.81 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $333.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.