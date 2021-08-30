Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.