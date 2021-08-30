Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,076,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 950,240 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the second quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYRS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 442.40% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.