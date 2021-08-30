T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.53.

NASDAQ TTOO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. T2 Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 60.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth $99,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

