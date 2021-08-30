Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Update

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the July 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Laidlaw cut Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) by 234.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Taiwan Liposome worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLC opened at $7.10 on Monday. Taiwan Liposome has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.75 million, a PE ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.72.

About Taiwan Liposome

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

