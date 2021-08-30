Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in August

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,182,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the July 29th total of 2,392,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

OTCMKTS TNEYF opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

