TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

TAP Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,772,000.

Get NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NURE traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 24,282 shares. NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares Short-Term REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.