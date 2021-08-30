TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of AOS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.94. 435,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,537. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $73.29.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

