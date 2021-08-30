TAP Consulting LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $247.62. 428,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,610. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.17 and a 52-week high of $248.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

