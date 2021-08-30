TAP Consulting LLC Makes New $8.20 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,195,000. Equity Residential makes up about 2.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,939,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 741.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,974 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $78,421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,517,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,360,000 after acquiring an additional 929,631 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Equity Residential by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,381,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 753,608 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. 1,171,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,897. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.62.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

