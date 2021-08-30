TAP Consulting LLC Purchases 316 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $700,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $380.26. The company had a trading volume of 26,779,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,336,027. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $380.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.