Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Up 6.4%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. 720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on TARS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $534.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $48,059.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,300 in the last ninety days. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.