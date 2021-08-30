Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $28,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its position in Charter Communications by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $807.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $811.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $744.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $807.14.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

