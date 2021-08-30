Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Humana were worth $24,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $405.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.78. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

