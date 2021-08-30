Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MSCI were worth $21,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after purchasing an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.57.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $629.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $582.26. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.