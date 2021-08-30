Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,458 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 18,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $25,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In related news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total value of $2,179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.51 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $226.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.