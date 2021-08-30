Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 704,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.67. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.80.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.