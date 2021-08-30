Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TECK.B traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 704,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,267. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.67. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.64 and a 12 month high of C$32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$15.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.80.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

