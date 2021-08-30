Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target to $27.00

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guess? from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $24.31 on Thursday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Guess?’s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

