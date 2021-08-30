TELUS (NYSE:TU) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.28

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 1234871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Get TELUS alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in TELUS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 739,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TELUS by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $168,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TELUS by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,545 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in TELUS by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 69,643 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TELUS by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the period. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.