Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Teradyne has raised its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

TER opened at $122.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

