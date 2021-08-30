Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 29th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 615,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 14.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Terminix Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,657,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,352,000 after purchasing an additional 833,557 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Terminix Global by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,486,000 after purchasing an additional 516,985 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terminix Global stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Terminix Global has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

