Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.98. 100,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.63 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

