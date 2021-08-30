Texas Yale Capital Corp. Boosts Stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 100.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 80,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of LOGC opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.16.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. Equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGC. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC).

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.