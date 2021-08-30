Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $200,000 in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.11% of Galileo Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 29.6% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 82,618 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,552 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,264 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% in the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Galileo Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE GLEO opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Galileo Acquisition Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

