The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $206.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

