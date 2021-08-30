The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.41. 264,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

