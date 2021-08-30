The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce sales of $766.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.01 million and the lowest is $743.60 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $517.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush lowered their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. 1,131,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,057. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.