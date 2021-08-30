The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s 4th Largest Position

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,264,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,937 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $122,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 449,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.13. 330,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

