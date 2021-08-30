The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Up 30.3% in August

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 29th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in The Dixie Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,392,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXYN remained flat at $$3.92 during midday trading on Monday. 1,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.