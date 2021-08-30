The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) a C$41.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.50.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$42.42 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$50.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.27.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,365,980. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,333.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,315,286.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

