The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMALY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

