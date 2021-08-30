The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS GMALY opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.40.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile
