The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has raised its dividend by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE HIG opened at $68.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock worth $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687,072 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.