The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.27.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

